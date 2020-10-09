Sign up
Artichoke
Artichoke
The flower form of the artichoke growing now in my garden. Its edible and the leaf petals can be eaten as well as the heart.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
1
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1031
photos
45
followers
7
following
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
6th October 2020 8:42am
Tags
green
,
plant
,
leaves
,
artichoke
,
edible
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail. Every time I have attempted to grow artichokes the ants have invaded.
October 8th, 2020
