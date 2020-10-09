Previous
Artichoke by fr1da
Artichoke

The flower form of the artichoke growing now in my garden. Its edible and the leaf petals can be eaten as well as the heart.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Susan Wakely ace
Great detail. Every time I have attempted to grow artichokes the ants have invaded.
October 8th, 2020  
