Previous
Next
Red stump by fr1da
Photo 1035

Red stump

This is a reddish lichen with some wire shadows on it. It is in an undisturbed bush area near an old fence. Interesting light effects and colour.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great lighting.
October 11th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
Great textures!
October 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise