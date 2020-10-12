Previous
Shadow in the bush by fr1da
Shadow in the bush

Sometimes it is just interesting to do one of these shadow portraits when the sun is behind you and you are exploring the bush track.
Fr1da

I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
