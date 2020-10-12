Sign up
Photo 1037
Shadow in the bush
Sometimes it is just interesting to do one of these shadow portraits when the sun is behind you and you are exploring the bush track.
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
portrait
shadow
australia
bush
monochrome
