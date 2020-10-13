Previous
Walk down the track by fr1da
Photo 1038

Walk down the track

Walking down a bush track nearby. Actually its a fire trail. Edited as monochrome.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
284% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Beautiful composition. fav
October 12th, 2020  
