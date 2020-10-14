Previous
pink sky by fr1da
pink sky

Its an infra red filter with some adjustments. A landscape monochrome pink.
14th October 2020

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
