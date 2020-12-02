Previous
Sea Gull by fr1da
Sea Gull

Sea Gull taking shelter from the wind. Again some slower shutter speeds to accentuate motion of the sea.
2nd December 2020

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
