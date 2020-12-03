Sign up
Splash
Splash
A splash wave with slow motion at Jervis bay on the South Coast last week.
3rd December 2020
3rd Dec 20
0
1
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1092
photos
45
followers
8
following
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
10th December 2020 4:53pm
Tags
motion
,
water
,
sea
,
wave
,
splash
,
slow
