Australian native by fr1da
Photo 1096

Australian native

A lot of Australian flowers are small and this one is no exception. Three petals but bright purple blue native flora.
12th December 2020 12th Dec 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
