Photo 1093
Aussie Christmas Cheer
In our hobby farm area Christmas carols are sung around the blocks in trailers ! Makes for a fun social event.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
0
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
2
365
ILCE-6000
20th December 2020 6:43pm
Tags
christmas
singing
santas
trailers
