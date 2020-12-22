Previous
King Parrot Visiting by fr1da
Photo 1095

King Parrot Visiting

A wild King Parrot visiting our verandah area. Almost trusting of humans and feeling safe.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
mine are very wild, but were feeding beside the house while we ate xmas eve dinner tonight, they are so beautiful
December 24th, 2020  
