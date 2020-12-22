Sign up
Photo 1095
King Parrot Visiting
A wild King Parrot visiting our verandah area. Almost trusting of humans and feeling safe.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st December 2020 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australian
,
red
,
birds
,
king
,
parrot
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
mine are very wild, but were feeding beside the house while we ate xmas eve dinner tonight, they are so beautiful
December 24th, 2020
