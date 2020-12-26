Previous
Two cockatoos in a pine tree by fr1da
Two cockatoos in a pine tree

More white sulphur crested cockatoos-- this time in a pine tree and they enjoy eating the pine cones !
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
