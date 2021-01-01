Previous
Next
Cheeky Cocky by fr1da
Photo 1111

Cheeky Cocky

This white sulphur crested cockatoo is eating our apples ! Very cheeky !
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ulrika ace
What a beauty! Love the clarity and deep colour of this
January 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise