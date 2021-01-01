Sign up
Photo 1111
Cheeky Cocky
This white sulphur crested cockatoo is eating our apples ! Very cheeky !
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
white
,
birds
,
australia
,
cockatoo
,
sulphur
,
crested
Ulrika
ace
What a beauty! Love the clarity and deep colour of this
January 6th, 2021
