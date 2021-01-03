Previous
Waterfall at 4th Crossing by fr1da
Waterfall at 4th Crossing

This waterfall is flowing well after all our recent rainfall. It is in a state conservation area and is a wonderful place to walk and explore.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
January 6th, 2021  
