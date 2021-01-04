Previous
Next
Black yellow tailed Cockatoo by fr1da
Photo 1114

Black yellow tailed Cockatoo

This is a big bird with a huge wing span and much bigger than the white cockatoo. The call is haunting like a prehistoric bird shrieking. They love insects but also pine cones. This one visited my place and they are protected and special.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise