Photo 1121
Painted lady butterfly
Lots of them about here and although they are russet brown they have beautiful patterning.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Views
4
365
NIKON D750
29th December 2020 1:40pm
australia
insect
butterfly
brown
