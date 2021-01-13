Sign up
wren in a rose bush
Small female Australian bird that has a habit of flitting everywhere , this wren delighted in being in the rose bush.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
bird
,
australia
,
wren
