Photo 1126
Thistle profile
Another view of these prickly weeds that seem to be doing very well after the rain !
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
