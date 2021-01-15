Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1127
At the lake
Looking through the trees at the slow action at the lake. A summer's day...
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1134
photos
45
followers
8
following
310% complete
View this month »
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st December 2020 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
lake
,
waterway
,
inland
Peter H
ace
Given our weather, I think I want to be there...
January 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close