Lily and water drops by fr1da
Photo 1132

Lily and water drops

This is a lily after watering the garden and capturing the droplets !
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Peter H ace
Nice shot!
January 24th, 2021  
