Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1132
Lily and water drops
This is a lily after watering the garden and capturing the droplets !
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1134
photos
45
followers
8
following
310% complete
View this month »
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th December 2020 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
droplets
,
garden
,
lily
Peter H
ace
Nice shot!
January 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close