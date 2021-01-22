Previous
Old Skippy making a visit by fr1da
Photo 1133

Old Skippy making a visit

This old kangaroo visits and stays many days to eat our grass and drink water out of an old bird bath.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Fr1da

