Spider with web by fr1da
Photo 1146

Spider with web

Not an image for those who don't like to even look at spiders ! Its a harmless one doing its job eating smaller insects-- like flies.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Lesley ace
*Shivers*. But what a fantastic capture!
February 4th, 2021  
Annie D ace
what a beauty!
February 4th, 2021  
