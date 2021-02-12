Sign up
Photo 1151
Magpie keeping guard.
We have about 6 magpies who visit our back door daily but live on the property. Heres one of them watching out for the others.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
birds
,
australia
,
garden
,
magpie
