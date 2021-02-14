Sign up
Photo 1153
Seed head
The seed head is a garlic flower. Its dried off now but has very small flowers.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
0
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
seed
,
garlic
