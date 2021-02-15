Previous
sunflower by fr1da
Photo 1154

sunflower

A grew this flower from seed and its a very satisfying thing to do. I have quite a few and the yellow is dazzling in colour.
15th February 2021

Fr1da

@fr1da
Fr1da
316% complete

Photo Details

