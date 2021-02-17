Sign up
Photo 1155
Dahlia
The red dahlia has done well this year with large blooms after the rain.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1159
photos
44
followers
8
following
1152
1153
1154
1155
1156
1157
1158
1159
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
garden
,
dahlia
Peter H
ace
I like dahlias, and this is a great example of why!
February 20th, 2021
