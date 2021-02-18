Previous
currawong in the evening light by fr1da
currawong in the evening light

This is the same Currawong bird in the evening light. He is a regular visitor to my porch.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Peter H ace
Nice catch.
February 20th, 2021  
