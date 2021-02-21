Previous
Creative blur bromeliad by fr1da
Creative blur bromeliad

I have been experimenting with Motion Blur in camera creative and this is the result of my bromeliad plant with painterly result. No photoshop here.
Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Peter H ace
Very artistic.
February 20th, 2021  
