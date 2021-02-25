Previous
Next
Moon over a bridge. by fr1da
Photo 1161

Moon over a bridge.

We have been on a little holiday to the south coast of NSW and this is a capture of the moon over the Batemans Bay bridge.
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise