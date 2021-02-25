Sign up
Photo 1161
Moon over a bridge.
We have been on a little holiday to the south coast of NSW and this is a capture of the moon over the Batemans Bay bridge.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
4
4
365
NIKON D750
25th February 2021 7:50pm
Tags
night
,
bridge
,
moon
