Photo 1162
Pelican on an evening expedition
Pelicans are such a large bird and this one was fishing for his dinner at Batemans bay at the mouth of the Clyde River.
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
water
,
bird
,
australia
,
pelican
