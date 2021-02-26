Previous
Pelican on an evening expedition by fr1da
Photo 1162

Pelican on an evening expedition

Pelicans are such a large bird and this one was fishing for his dinner at Batemans bay at the mouth of the Clyde River.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
