Photo 1168
Moon and scaffolding
I took a few images of the moon near the building of a new bridge. This is one of them with the moon positioned like a ball amongst the cranes.
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
0
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1168
photos
44
followers
8
following
1161
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th February 2021 7:40pm
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
,
cranes
