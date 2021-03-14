Previous
Pink Flannel flowers continued by fr1da
Pink Flannel flowers continued

Here are the masses of pink flannel flower growing out of sandstone rocky ground. They are small and a bit like a paper daisy- another native.
14th March 2021

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
