Pink Flannel Flower very rare by fr1da
Photo 1175

Pink Flannel Flower very rare

These tiny native flowers have not been seen in the Blue Mountains NSW since 1957. They are seeds by smoke from bush fires and set seed after the terrible fires last year. It has been an event to see these very rare natives.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
