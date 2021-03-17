Sign up
Photo 1176
Study of Beans
Beans growing in the garden- with a play of light.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
beans
vegetables
garden
mono
monochrome
Peter H
ace
Nice treatment.
March 29th, 2021
