Photo 1217
Looking upward
A view of this tall tree looking upward.
27th May 2021
27th May 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
7
365
ILCE-6000
21st May 2021 2:58pm
tree
australia
garden
upward
