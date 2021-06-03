Previous
Steam Train Window by fr1da
Photo 1222

Steam Train Window

Taking a peak through the steam train window.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Annie D ace
oh I love this - am a big fan of steam trains :)
June 8th, 2021  
