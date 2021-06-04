Sign up
Photo 1223
Green Steam train
This is the steam train visiting small regional towns and larger towns in New South Wales Au. It was restored by volunteers with support from NSW Rail. It is popular with everyone here at the moment.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
vintage
,
train
,
rail
,
steam
,
3801
