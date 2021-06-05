Previous
Train arriving at the station by fr1da
Train arriving at the station

Again the steam train arriving at the local rural train station in Central NSW Au. Historic restored steam train in a current train station that is also a restored building showing our past.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
John Falconer ace
Fabulous shot. You’ve really captured steam.
June 7th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Lovely capture
June 7th, 2021  
