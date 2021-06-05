Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1220
Train arriving at the station
Again the steam train arriving at the local rural train station in Central NSW Au. Historic restored steam train in a current train station that is also a restored building showing our past.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
2
0
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1222
photos
44
followers
8
following
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Tags
train
,
steam
,
history
,
station
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous shot. You’ve really captured steam.
June 7th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Lovely capture
June 7th, 2021
