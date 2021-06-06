Previous
Steam Train by fr1da
Photo 1221

Steam Train

Steam coming out of the steam train with a lot of noise and power too. This is a restored historic train in New South Wales AU.
6th June 2021

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
