Previous
Next
Vintage rail by fr1da
Photo 1222

Vintage rail

We are lucky enough to have a restored stream train visit our town. It is part of NSW Rail restoration and popular as well. it is visiting the Central West New South Wales Au at the moment.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Again a Great shot.
June 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise