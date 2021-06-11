Sign up
Photo 1229
Snow fence
This is the wire fence on my deck and it has heavy snow slowly melting. The deck is covered in snow.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
5
365
NIKON D750
10th June 2021 10:10am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
fence
