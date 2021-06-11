Previous
Snow fence by fr1da
Photo 1229

Snow fence

This is the wire fence on my deck and it has heavy snow slowly melting. The deck is covered in snow.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
