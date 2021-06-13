Sign up
Photo 1231
Another viewpoint of 3801
Another view of this steam train but processed with a different tone and coolness. Intentional blur effect to denote speed of the train in this country setting.Tripod used.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
train
steam
shutter
speed
slow
