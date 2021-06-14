Previous
Next
Steam train return by fr1da
Photo 1232

Steam train return

The 3801 steam train returned for a final visit to the Central West today. I used a slow shutter speed to get the blur effect for the speed of the train rushing past the country side.
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise