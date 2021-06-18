Sign up
Photo 1236
Galahs
These native Australian birds called Galahs are a treasure. They go in flocks and have distinctive pink and grey feathers. Here they are eating seeds in the grasses.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Tags
birds
,
wildlife
,
australia
