Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1245
Eating my grass
Another view of the drake very relaxed in my back yard.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1247
photos
47
followers
8
following
341% complete
View this month »
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th July 2021 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
garden
,
drake
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close