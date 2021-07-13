Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1247
Winter rose
Winter rose macro with a view of its stamens.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1247
photos
47
followers
8
following
341% complete
View this month »
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th July 2021 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
macro
,
rose
,
garden
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Fantastic macro! Love the detail and colors.
July 13th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close