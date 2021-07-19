Previous
Ma and Pa Galah! by fr1da
Photo 1251

Ma and Pa Galah!

Two beautiful Australian native birds visiting my place in the garden.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
