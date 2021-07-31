Sign up
Photo 1256
Taking a rest
Big Boy taking a rest in the sun. He visits to eat our grass then moves on !
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th July 2021 12:55pm
Tags
shadows
,
australia
,
garden
,
kangaroo
