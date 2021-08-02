Previous
Summer Hill Creek by fr1da
Photo 1258

Summer Hill Creek

Due to the large amount of water from rains this winter we have minor road flooding for our overflowing city reservoir. This creek has burst its banks near the road crossing.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Fr1da

I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear but great reflection.
August 10th, 2021  
