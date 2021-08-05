Previous
Next
Magpie Gathering nest material by fr1da
Photo 1260

Magpie Gathering nest material

This magpie has grass in her beak and is gathering material for a nest ! A busy bird !
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Fr1da

@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise