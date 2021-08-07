Previous
Reflections by fr1da
Photo 1260

Reflections

Reflections of a tree in a small puddle of water in a rocky bush track. The tree is upside down in the reflection. I like the abstract quality and strange perceptions of these natural objects seen through the lens.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Fr1da

Ingrid ace
Very nice!
August 10th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Lovely reflections
August 10th, 2021  
