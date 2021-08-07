Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1260
Reflections
Reflections of a tree in a small puddle of water in a rocky bush track. The tree is upside down in the reflection. I like the abstract quality and strange perceptions of these natural objects seen through the lens.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fr1da
@fr1da
I have been a keen photographer for many years but now that I have retired from teaching I am able to pursue and improve my...
1260
photos
47
followers
8
following
345% complete
View this month »
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th August 2021 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
water
,
rocks
,
puddle
Ingrid
ace
Very nice!
August 10th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Lovely reflections
August 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close